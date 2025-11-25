ADB approves USD 400 million loan to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has approved a USD 400 million results-based lending (RBL) program to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra.

The loan will be used to improve road connectivity in 34 districts, particularly in the climate-vulnerable and economically lagging Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, linking rural communities to markets, logistics hubs, healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Over 1.7 million people living within walking distance of improved roads will benefit, including residents of at least 80 villages and around 410 rural communities, the multilateral development bank said in a statement.

These upgrades cover nearly 350 kilometers (km) of state highways and 2,577 km of rural roads.

"The program seeks to foster balanced and inclusive economic growth in Maharashtra by improving road connectivity to rural villages, post-harvest centers, and essential social services," ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said.

The RBL modality allows the implementing agencies to pool resources and align efforts toward shared results, ensuring coordinated development assistance and common targets.