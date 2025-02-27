ADB commits USD 200 mn loan to expand urban services in Kolkata

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 200 million loan to enhance the development of climate-and disaster-resilient sewerage and drainage infrastructure in Kolkata, aiming to improve the city's livability.

These interventions, which are part of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sustainability, Hygiene, and Resilience (Sector) Project, will improve the living conditions and health outcomes, particularly for vulnerable groups including women and children, ADB said in a statement.

Kolkata, one of India's most populous and densely populated cities, faces significant challenges due to inadequate drainage and sewerage systems, causing urban floods and an unhygienic environment, it said.

These issues are exacerbated by increased heavy rains due to climate change, it said.

To address these challenges, the project will construct 84 kilometers (km) of combined trunk and secondary sewerage and drainage pipelines, 176 km of combined lateral sewerage and drainage pipelines up to customer connections, and 50,000 household sewer connections, it said.

It will construct one sewage treatment plant and five pumping stations. The project will benefit over 277,000 residents, it added. PTI DP DRR