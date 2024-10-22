ADB commits USD 241 mn loan to improve power distribution in West Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 241.3-million loan to improve electricity distribution in West Bengal in order to help enhance people's quality of life by ensuring reliable and sustainable power supply.

"This ADB programme is aligned with the government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, which aims to strengthen the operational efficiency of power distribution companies," ADB Principal Energy Specialist Roka Sanda said in a statement.

Reliable and sustainable electricity distribution and service is essential to West Bengal's growth and development, the statement said.

The West Bengal Distribution System Strengthening Program will improve electricity distribution for 8.96 million consumers in seven districts in the state, it said.

The programme will ensure replacement of low-tension overhead lines with aerial bundled cables, separate electricity feeders for agriculture and non-agriculture users, and an integrated information and operation management system for power supply quality, performance monitoring, and corporate financial management, it said.

The programme will raise the operational efficiency of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited by building its capacity on asset and financial management, promotion and introduction of renewable energy, tariff rationalisation, and on gender equity and social inclusion, it said.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members -- 49 from the region. PTI DP HVA