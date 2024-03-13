ADB to provide USD 181 min loan to improve livability, mobility in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a loan of USD 181 million to build infrastructure and services towards improving urban livability and mobility in peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad city.

The loan agreement was signed between the Government of India and ADB here on Wednesday.

The project will benefit urban poor, women, and migrant workers through improved urban services and urban governance.

It will construct 166 km of water distribution network, 126 km of climate-resilient stormwater drainage, 300 km of sewerage systems, and four sewage treatment plants, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The project is also supporting 10 junction improvements along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road to improve connectivity of peri-urban areas to Ahmedabad city," it added.

ADB, the ministry said, will help strengthen the capacity of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and urban local bodies in technology-based urban planning, prepare climate change and disaster-resilient infrastructure that promotes environmental and social safeguards, gender equality, and social inclusion.

The project will support land development plans and town planning schemes.

The ministry further said the project will also build the government agencies' capacity in financial planning, revenue enhancement and infrastructure asset operations.

Awareness-raising activities will be conducted in communities to encourage water conservation, health, and hygiene, the statement said, adding that women self-help groups will be trained on water supply operations.

The project will support development of recycling treated sewage for industrial use through a public-private partnership, the finance ministry added. PTI NKD TRB