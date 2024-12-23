ADB to provide USD 500 mn loan to support sustainable infra projects in India

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a USD 500 million (about Rs 4,250 crore) loan to support green and sustainable infrastructure projects aligned with the country's climate commitments.

The ADB loan, with a sovereign guarantee, will be extended to the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The signatories to the Financing Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Infrastructure Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, for the Government of India, and Country Director Mio Oka for ADB.

"ADB financing will help IIFCL provide long-term capital for infrastructure projects focusing on connectivity and energy transition as well as under-resourced sectors like urban projects, education, and health care," said Oka.

To meet its net-zero commitments, the country needs immense private capital investment that will require innovative financing platforms and risk-mitigation instruments to address inherent sector risks and market asymmetries, it said.

As a strategic development finance institution, IIFCL is well-suited to meet these needs, it said.

ADB has worked closely with IIFCL over the years to develop its operational and risk management capacities.

As IIFCL has developed and evolved, its operations are increasingly geared toward leveraging private sector resources that necessitate the expansion of its product offerings for potential institutional investors, it said.

The project will build the institutional capacity of IIFCL to integrate green and best practices into the infrastructure projects, it said.

A sustainability unit and an environmental sustainability framework and scoring method to assess the sustainability rating of the projects will also be established, it added. PTI DP TRB