Added 200 clients across 32 countries in September, says TAC InfoSec

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) TAC InfoSec, a cybersecurity solutions provider, on Wednesday said it added 200 new customers, including Microsoft and Lenovo, across 32 countries in September.

TAC InfoSec Limited (TAC Security) is a cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management. It is India's first publicly listed cybersecurity firm.

Among company’s new clients are Microsoft, Gen Digital, Brother Industries, Sedric, Yext, Freshworks, and Lenovo, the company said in a release.

The company said its client base has now increased to 690 in the second quarter of the fiscal across 57 countries.

"Leading the customer acquisition numbers is the US, followed closely by the UK and France, demonstrating TAC Security’s broad geographic reach, with new clients spread across the US, Japan, China, India, and other key markets," it said.

Looking ahead, TAC InfoSec said it remains focused on its ambitious goal of becoming the world’s largest vulnerability management company by March 2026.

"The company is on track to meet its target of securing 10,000 customers globally by that date, with a near-term objective of acquiring 3,000 new clients by March 2025," it said.

TAC InfoSec's founder, chairman and CEO Trishneet Arora said the surge in customer acquisitions during the first half of the fiscal is a "testament to the trust and confidence that global industry leaders" have in company.

The company claims it is a major player in vulnerability management. TAC Security manages 5 million vulnerabilities through its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform. PTI NKD HVA