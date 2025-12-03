Address Maker ties up with AI Growth for Rs 200-cr funding to expand business

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Realty firm Address Maker has tied up with AI Growth for Rs 200 crore capital to expand its business.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has entered into a "financing partnership with AI Growth, the holding company of Jiraaf, to accelerate its current and future growth plans." As part of this partnership, AI Growth through its affiliate entities, will provide a rolling capital framework of Rs 200 crore to support Address Maker in land acquisitions and development of projects.

Khushru Jijina of Address Maker said, "This partnership gives us the financial agility to accelerate our next phase of growth in Bengaluru and marks an important step as we plan to expand in new markets like Mumbai," he added.

The company has so far delivered 6.7 million sq ft area across housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru and an additional 5.2 million sq ft in the pipeline. PTI MJH MJH DR DR