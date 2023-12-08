Advertisment
#Business

Address me just as Governor, drop the Honourable prefix: Shaktikanta Das

NewsDrum Desk
08 Dec 2023
Shaktikanta Das (File Photo)

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday requested a junior to address him without the “honourable” prefix, and call him just as “Governor” instead.

“I think in future, just 'Governor' will be better than 'honourable Governor',” Das told a RBI staff member at a press conference here.

The remarks from the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all to desist from addressing him with the “Ji” suffix.

Das, who will soon be completing five years in office, is currently serving a second term in office as the RBI Governor. Das' deft handling of the institution has been widely appreciated and he was also ranked the best central banker by a reputed publication recently.

