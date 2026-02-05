Addverb eyes Rs 800 cr biz this fiscal

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Reliance Group firm Addverb expects to close the fiscal year with revenue of Rs 800 crore and estimates that the inclusion of humanoid robots in its portfolio will boost the business by 20 per cent in the next fiscal.

The robotics company has launched its Made-in-India wheeled humanoid, Elixis-W, at an exhibition on Thursday.

Addverb, Co-founder and CEO, Sangeet Kumar said the company expects to close the current fiscal year with revenue of Rs 800 crore.

"Next financial year, we are looking at a 20 per cent increase in revenue with respect to the inclusion of wheeled humanoid," Kumar told PTI.

He said that it was a wheeled humanoid robot. Elixis-W has been designed for industrial use. The company claims that the wheeled humanoid goes beyond conventional automation, enabling robots to work autonomously in unstructured environments and collaborate safely with humans across complex operations.

"Built with Physical AI and industrial-grade reliability, this wheeled humanoid embodies our vision of practical, scalable automation that enhances safety, productivity, and collaboration on the shopfloor," Kumar said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL