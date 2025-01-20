Adecco India announces expansion of global capability center; to increase workforce to 2,500-plus

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Adecco India, a subsidiary of the global Fortune 500 company Adecco Group, has announced the expansion of its global capability center in Bengaluru, with a blueprint to grow its workforce to 2,500-plus by the year end.

The GCC, currently houses over 400 employees across finance operations, HR operations, and IT. It will be scaling up "significantly" over the next few months, with plans to grow workforce to 2,500-plus by the end of the year, according to a release.

Announcing the expansion of its global capability center, the company said the move marks step in Adecco India's strategic vision to enhance global service capabilities, affirming leadership in talent management and workforce solutions across 60 countries worldwide.

As part of this growth, Adecco has also inaugurated its second office in Bengaluru. This will play a central role in delivering technology-enabled talent services for Adecco Group's diverse client base, from large multinational corporations to mid-sized companies navigating workforce transformations.

As Adecco India prepares for this growth, the company remains focused on talent development and employee engagement, it said, adding that the expansion will create new opportunities for skilled professionals. The new global capability center, it said, will serve as a cornerstone for Adecco's operations in the country and beyond. PTI MBI TRB