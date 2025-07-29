Adequate availability of fertilisers in Maharashtra this Kharif season: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) There is "adequate" availability of fertilisers in Maharashtra during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Additionally, the state has maintained a buffer stock of 76,000 tonnes of urea and 13,000 tonnes of DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate), Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data, Maharashtra's fertiliser supply position for Kharif 2025, as of July 24, demonstrates robust coverage of seasonal requirements across all major product categories.

For urea, the state required 15.52 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of the fertiliser for the Kharif season. Up to July 24, the pro rata requirement stood at 9.59 LMT, while availability was significantly higher at 14.12 LMT. Sales during the period were 10.36 LMT with a closing stock of 3.76 LMT, indicating not only strong supply but also a healthy buffer to meet any further surges in demand.

In the case of DAP, Maharashtra's total seasonal requirement was 4.60 LMT, with a pro rata requirement till July 24 of 2.94 LMT. Availability by this cutoff was 3.02 LMT, just above the requirement, while sales were at 1.92 LMT. The resulting closing stock was 1.10 LMT, which, despite slower sales relative to pro rata needs, provides a comfortable supply position and ensures that immediate shortages are unlikely.

MOP (Muriate of Potash) showed an even stronger surplus position. Against a seasonal target of 1.20 LMT and a pro rata requirement of just 0.63 LMT, Maharashtra had made available 1.87 LMT. Sales reached 1.04 LMT - well ahead of the expected drawdown - leaving a closing stock of 0.84 LMT. This significant buffer demonstrates prudent procurement and distribution that can easily accommodate any rise in crop nutrient demand mid-season.

For NPKS (complex fertilisers), the scenario was also notably positive. The requirement for the season was 18.00 LMT, with the pro rata till July 24 being 10.59 LMT. With 20.55 LMT made available and sales touching 12.76 LMT, closing stock stood high at 7.70 LMT. Both availability and utilisation figures are much higher than the benchmark for the period, reflecting proactive management and smooth supply chain functioning for this essential category, the data showed.

The government monitors the movement of all major subsidised fertilisers across the country through an online web-based monitoring system called Integrated Fertilizer Monitoring System (iFMS). PTI LUX LUX SHW