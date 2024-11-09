Adequate DAP fertiliser stock available, don't pay attention to rumours, Saini tells farmers

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged farmers not to pay attention to any kind of rumours, asserting that his government is committed to ensuring continuous supply of DAP fertiliser in the state.

Advertisment

His statement came two days after Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that farmers were grappling with "shortage" of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser and blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "crisis".

Sharing details about the availability of the fertiliser, Saini said, "Till today, a stock of 23,118 metric tonnes of DAP is available in various districts. Within the next two to three days, 9,172 metric tonnes more DAP will be received in various districts of the state." Saini said the Haryana government has made all arrangements for the availability of fertilisers.

Congress leaders are working to "mislead" farmers whereas the truth is that adequate stock of fertilisers is available in Haryana and its distribution is also being ensured properly, said Saini.

Advertisment

"DAP stock in the state is equal to the demand of last year. Last year, from October 1 to November 9, the consumption of DAP was 1,46,152 metric tonnes. This time, till November 9, 1,54,540 metric tonnes have been consumed," said the CM in a statement.

He said the government of India has allotted 1,10,200 metric tonnes of DAP to Haryana for November.

On another issue, Saini said the state government has worked towards the interests of commission agents.

Advertisment

"Our government increased the commission of the commission agent from Rs 46 per quintal to Rs 55 per quintal. The additional burden of Rs 9 per quintal will be borne by the state government," he said.

"The government has resolved all the problems of all rice millers in every possible way. A bonus of Rs 62.58 crore has been given to all rice millers till August 31 for the delivery of rice in the state. Apart from this, the matter of out-turn ratio of hybrid varieties of paddy has also been placed before the government of India," he said.

On paddy purchase, the chief minister said so far, 50,46,872.45 metric tonnes of the crop has been procured in the state, in lieu of which an amount of more than Rs 11,296 crore has been paid to farmers. PTI CHS TRB