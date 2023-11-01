ADF Foods Q2 net profit rises to Rs 15 crore

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) FMCG company ADF Foods Ltd has posted around 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income.

Advertisment

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 13.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company's revenue from operations also surged to Rs 124.6 crore, up 16.8 per cent from Rs 106.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"We have delivered yet another remarkable second quarter result posting higher revenues and improving our operational metrics year-on-year. We try to consistently introduce new delectables in our product portfolio since we serve a wide palate of global consumers," ADF Foods Chairman & Managing Director Bimal Thakkar said.

Advertisment

The company will continue to expand its sales and distribution in India and abroad, he added.

ADF Foods has also approved a special dividend of Rs 4 per share, as per the statement.

The company also announced the appointment of Arjuun Guuha as an Additional Director in the category of Whole-Time Director on the board of the company for a term of five years with effect from October 31, 2023, subject to shareholders' approval.

Mumbai-based ADF Foods offers frozen foods, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook items, including sauces, pickles, edible pastes and dips in over 50 markets. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB