Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri takes charge as CMD of Balmer Lawrie & Co

Kolkata: Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri has taken over as the chairman and managing director of diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, succeeding Adika Ratna Sekhar who superannuated on June 30.

A company statement said that Palchaudhuri was holding the position of CMD (additional charge). He will also continue to oversee the service businesses.

The PSU posted a net profit of Rs 46.79 crore during the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, registering a year-on-year rise of 3.15 per cent.

Net total income during the reporting quarter increased 7.47 per cent on-year to Rs 643.62 crore.