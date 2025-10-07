ADIA, Motilal Oswal MF, others buy 2.9 pc stake in Shaily Engg for Rs 284 cr

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Motilal Oswal MF, BofA Securities, Societe Generale, and other entities have cumulatively acquired over 13 lakh shares or 2.9 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics from PE firm Lighthouse Funds for Rs 284 crore through open market transactions.

Mumbai-based 360 One group, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Trust MF, Stallion Asset Pvt Ltd, Samyak Enterprises and Subhkam Ventures I are among the entities that have bought stakes in Shaily Engineering Plastics, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

These entities have collectively purchased over 13,33,155 shares or a 2.90 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 2,134 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 284.49 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based private equity (PE) firm Lighthouse Funds, through its arm Lighthouse India Fund III Ltd, offloaded the same number of shares in 11 tranches to these entities at the same price, as per the BSE data.

After the stake sale, Lighthouse Funds' holding in Shaily Engineering Plastics has come down to 1.37 per cent from 4.27 per cent.

As of June 2025, promoters and promoter group entities of Shaily Engineering Plastics held a 43.72 per cent stake in the firm.

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics jumped 11.91 per cent to close at Rs 2,408.15 apiece on the BSE.