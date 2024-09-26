Aditya Birla Capital infuses Rs 500 crore in Aditya Birla Finance

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Thursday said it has made an investment of Rs 499.9 crore in its NBFC subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance Limited on rights basis.

Pursuant to the investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of the parent and Aditya Birla Finance Limited continue to be wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Aditya Birla Capital Limited said in a regulatory filing.

The capital infusion done in the NBFC to meet its growth and funding requirements and improve its leverage ratio, it said.