Aditya Birla Capital infuses Rs 900 cr in two subsidiaries

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Diversified financial services player Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Tuesday said it has infused Rs 849.99 crore and Rs 50 crore in two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Aditya Birla Finance and Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd, respectively.

Advertisment

The investments were done through rights basis, ABCL said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to the investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and both continue to be wholly-owned subsidiaries, it said.

ABCL made the investment in Aditya Birla Finance to meet its growth and funding requirements and improve its leverage ratio, it said.

The investment in the other wholly-owned subsidiary is to meet growth and funding requirements, it added. PTI DP DRR