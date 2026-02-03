Aditya Birla Capital profit jumps 33 pc to Rs 945 cr in Q3

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 945 crore for the December quarter.

The financial services arm of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, had reported a net profit of Rs 708 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the non-bank lender reported a 29 per cent increase in profit after tax for the reporting quarter at Rs 772 crore.

The company said it took an impact of Rs 38 crore because of the implementation of the new labour codes, which restricted its reported profit growth.

The net interest income moved up to Rs 2,113 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 1,756 crore on the back of a 24 per cent surge in the assets under management and a widening in the net interest margin, including fees to 6.12 per cent from 6 per cent.

On the credit quality front, the non-banking finance company's gross-stage 3 assets, or the ones overdue for over 90 days, declined to 1.51 per cent as of December 31, 2025, down 0.76 per cent on-year.

The total expenses grew to 10,702 crore from Rs 8,436 crore in the year-ago period on a standalone basis, while the credit provisioning increased to Rs 423 crore from Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period.

The housing finance arm's net profit more than doubled to Rs 177 crore during the reporting quarter, asset management company delivered a 20 per cent growth at Rs 270 crore.

The life insurance business showed a doubling of profit before tax at Rs 86 crore, while the loss for the health insurance business narrowed to Rs 67 crore.

Earlier in the day, the company announced a Rs 2,750-crore fund infusion into its housing finance arm from Advent International.

The ABC scrip closed 3.71 per cent up at Rs 345.45 apiece on the BSE as against 2.54 per cent improvement on the benchmark. PTI AA TRB