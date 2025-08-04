Aditya Birla Capital Q1 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 835 cr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Aditya Birla Capital Ltd on Monday reported a 10 per cent rise in profit to Rs 835 crore on a consolidated basis for the first quarter ended June 2025.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 759 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 9,531 crore in the April-June period, from Rs 8,719 crore in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses also grew to Rs 8,460 crore in the quarter against Rs 7,756 crore in FY25.

The company is present in non-banking finance companies (NBFC) business, housing finance, asset management, life and general insurance, among others.

ABCL is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The strong momentum across businesses led to a 41 per cent year-on-year growth in the overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) to Rs 1,65,832 crore as on June 30, 2025, it said.

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,53,504 crore. PTI DP DP SHW