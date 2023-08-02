Aditya Birla Capital Q1 profit rises 51 pc to Rs 649 crore

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Financial services firm Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday reported a 51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649 crore for April-June 2023-24.

The Aditya Birla Group company had logged a net profit of Rs 429 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 7,052 crore from Rs 5,599 crore, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company's interest income also increased to Rs 3,236 crore from Rs 1,935 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses rose to Rs 6,204 crore as against Rs 5,037 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company raised Rs 3,000 crore from Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to fund business growth. PTI DP SHW ANU