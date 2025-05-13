Aditya Birla Capital Q4 profit drops 30% to Rs 865 cr

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Capital, a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), on Tuesday reported an over 30 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 865 crore for three months ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,245.41 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Its total income grew to Rs 12,239 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from Rs 10,803 crore in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company said its board approved raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,65,000 crore.

The board "approved the raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including NCDs from time to time, in one or more tranches, such that at any point of time the NCDs issued and outstanding does not exceed an aggregate amount as per the sub limits approved by the Board, and within the overall borrowing limits -- Rs 1,65,000 crore (from existing limits of Rs 1,35,000 crore) subject to the approval of shareholders of the company".

In a separate statement, the company said that overall lending portfolio -- NBFC and HFC -- grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,57,404 crore as on March 31, 2025.

Also, the total AUM -- AMC, life insurance and health insurance -- grew by 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,11,260 crore, as on March 31, 2025. The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) climbed 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,579 crore in FY25.