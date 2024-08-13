Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's children inducted on board of Hindalco

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's children Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla have been inducted on its board.

The board of Hindalco Industries Ltd, at its meeting held on Tuesday, inducted Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors, the company said in a statement.

Ananya is a successful business woman and platinum selling artist. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is the second largest MFI in the country.

Aryaman comes with diverse experiences including entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport. He is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group including Fashion and retail, real estate and paints.

The board has also inducted Anjani Kumar Agrawal and Sukanya Kripalu as independent directors. In addition, Bharat Goenka has been appointed as CFO (Designate).

In 2023, Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla joined the boards of the Group's flagship companies, Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, in 2023.

They were also appointed as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, the apex body responsible for providing strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group's businesses.

"Hindalco is now in the midst of yet another transformational growth phase, co-creating solutions that will harness the potential of aluminium and copper to drive the global energy transition and support the shift to a low-carbon future.

"This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as Directors. Given their strong business acumen and sharp focus on sustainability, I am confident that they will provide valuable perspectives that align with Hindalco’s strategic vision for a sustainable future," the Chairman of Hindalco Industries said.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A 26 billion dollar metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China). PTI SID DRR