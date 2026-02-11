Aditya Birla Group to bring Danish cafe chain 'Joe and Juice' to India

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday announced that it is getting Danish cafÃ© chain 'Joe and Juice' to India.

This marks the entry of group arm Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), whose portfolio comprises of Yauatcha, Hakkasan and Nara Thai, into the "scalable food services format" and first of the outlets is targeted to open in the second half of 2026, as per a statement.

"Anchored in deep insights, category understanding, and operational efficiencies, the group is well placed to build, and scale differentiated brands for India's aspiring consumers," ABNAH Founder Aryaman Vikram Birla, said.

**** Honeywell, TCS form partnership Honeywell and Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced a partnership to help building operators move beyond traditional automation toward enterprise-wide autonomy.

Honeywell's experience in operational technology automation, control systems and AI-powered data analytics will be integrating with TCS' IT modernization, cloud, and consulting for unlocking real-time intelligence, improve operational efficiencies, and help deliver measurable business outcomes for customers, as per an official statement.

* * * * * *Piramal Finance raises USD 400 million via ECB facilit.

Non-bank lender Piramal Finance on Wednesday announced that it has raised USD 400 million through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) facility.

The fund raise takes the overall foreign currency borrowings to USD 875 million, which includes USD 350 million from multilateral bodies and USD 525 million in ECBs, as per an official statement. PTI AA TRB MR