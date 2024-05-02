Aditya Birla Group's real estate arm books Rs 5,400 cr sales from Mumbai project

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Birla Estates, the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday said it has booked sales of Rs 5,400 crore from a project in central Mumbai.

This includes Rs 2,500 crore in sales from the tower 'Silas' at the project named Birla Niyaara, according to a statement.

Birla Estates is a fully owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries and the real estate venture of the diversified conglomerate.

Silas at Birla Niyaara has 148 four- and five-bed hall kitchen residences.

The project is conveniently located with major infrastructure projects and business districts in close proximity.

"Silas at Birla Niyaara will set new standards for luxury living in Mumbai. With its exquisite design and premium amenities, it promises residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience," the company's managing director and chief executive officer K T Jithendran said. PTI AA SHW