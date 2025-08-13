Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 profit rises 5% to Rs 24 cr

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) on Wednesday reported a 4.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.06 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

It posted a net profit of Rs 22.93 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Revenue from operations of ABLBL grew 3.14 per cent to Rs 1,840.58 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 1,784.47 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of ABLBL stood at Rs 1,834.94 crore, up nearly 4 per cent in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the June quarter increased 3.58 per cent to Rs 1,863.11 crore.

As per the scheme of arrangement, its lifestyle brands business, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. Besides, it has sportswear brand Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market.

Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to Rs 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement.

While its youth brands & Innerwear segment, which consists of American Eagle, Reebok and Innerwear business under Van Heusen, had a "marginal impact due to the closure of the Forever 21 business," it said.

On the outlook, ABLBL said, "as the demand environment improves, we are well-positioned to lead the western fashion and lifestyle market - powered by market-leading brands, an enhanced consumer experience and a focus on innovation and profitable growth." Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited settled at Rs 135.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.59 per cent from the previous close.