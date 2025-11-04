Aditya Birla Lifestyle reports Sep qtr net profit at Rs 23.4 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.44 crore for the September quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 58.77 crore a year ago, according to the regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the second quarter result of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 2,037.90 crore in the September quarter of FY26. This was Rs 1,964.93 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses stood at Rs 2,027.95 crore, up nearly 3 per cent in the September quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the September quarter, increased 3.7 per cent to Rs 2,059.02 crore.

Its lifestyle brands include Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brands like American Eagle. Besides, it also has a sportswear brand, Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing in the Indian market.

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited on Tuesday settled at Rs 137.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL