Aditya Birla Management Corp ropes in EESL to promote energy efficiency

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Aditya Birla Management Corporation has roped in Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to promote energy efficiency across the group's diverse manufacturing operations.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd (ABMCPL) is the apex management company of the Aditya Birla Group, a diversified business house with interest in metals, cement, textile among others.

In a statement on Monday, EESL announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aditya Birla Management Corporation to promote energy efficiency across the group's diverse manufacturing operations.

"Aditya Birla Group, with a manufacturing footprint of over 130 facilities and total energy consumption of 17.9 million TOE, is committed to achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050," EESL said.

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of industrial energy efficiency and clean energy technologies through technical feasibility studies, pilot projects, and capacity-building initiatives.

EESL will also facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects in industrial utilities, waste heat recovery systems, and industrial automation solutions across multiple plants on commercial terms.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of EESL and ABMCPL towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainable industrial practices in India.

Under this collaboration, EESL will support ABG in designing energy saving plans through assessment and diagnostic studies at select plants and project energy saving opportunities at the group level.

The studies will be facilitated through the International Institute for Energy Conservation (IIEC) with funding support from the GEF-6 project under UNEP Technical Assistance. PTI ABI TRB