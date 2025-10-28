Aditya Birla Real Estate posts Rs 17.82 cr loss in Sep quarter

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.82 crore for the latest quarter ended September on lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 113.23 crore during the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 275.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is one of the leading property developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW