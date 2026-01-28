Aditya Birla Real Estate posts Rs 75cr loss in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.31 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 42.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 90.33 crore during October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 208.64 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board approved the appointment of Keyur Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from March 1, 2026.

This appointment is consequent to the superannuation of Snehal Shah. He will be relieved of his current responsibilities as CFO from the close of business hours on February 28, 2026.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. PTI MJH DR DR