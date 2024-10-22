Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 profit at Rs 2.82 cr; revenue up 30 pc

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher income.

Advertisment

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 32.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,138.08 crore during the July-September period of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 873.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, formerly Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, is one of the leading real estate developers in India. It is also into pulp and paper business.

Advertisment

The board approved the appointment of Sukanya Kripalu as an Independent Director of the company for five years, commencing from October 30, 2024, up to October 29, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. PTI MJH MJH SHW