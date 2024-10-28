Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit rises 36 pc to Rs 242 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Monday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 242.4 crore for the three months ended September 2024.

The asset management firm had posted a net profit of Rs 178.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to Rs 424.2 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) from Rs 335 crore in the year-ago period.

ABSL AMC's assets under management increased 23 per cent to Rs 3.83 lakh crore at the end of September 2023.

For the first half of FY25, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 480 crore, reflecting a 32 per cent growth year-on-year.

It posted total revenue of Rs 1,000 crore, marking a 28 per cent increase year-on-year. PTI SP BAL BAL