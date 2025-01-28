Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares decline 5 pc

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The company's stock fell 4.82 per cent to close at Rs 612.30 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it slipped 4.22 per cent to settle at Rs 616.30 per piece.

In volume terms, 8.46 lakh equity shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while nearly 20,000 shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 535.24 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 75,901.41 and the broader 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 128.10 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 22,957.25.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 7 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 224.5 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The company posted a PAT of Rs 209.3 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations surged 30 per cent to Rs 445.1 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 341.5 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund's Assets Under Management (AUM) reached Rs 3.84 lakh crore at the end of December 2024, reflecting a 23 per cent year-on-year growth, it added. PTI HG HG SHW