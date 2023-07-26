Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's quarterly profit jumps 79 pc to Rs 185 crore

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Wednesday reported a 79 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 184.6 crore in the three months ended June.

In comparison, the asset management firm had a profit after tax of Rs 102.8 crore in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a statement.

The company's revenue rose 42 per cent to Rs 388.9 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 273.7 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal (2022-23).

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 2.97 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter.

Founded in 1994, ABSL AMC is co-owned by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.