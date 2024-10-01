Aditya Infotech files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,300-crore IPO

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Aditya Infotech has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,300 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 800 crore by promoters, as per the draft papers.

Proceeds from the fresh to the tune of Rs 375 crore have been earmarked for payment of debt and besides a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company had a total borrowings of Rs 405.45 crore as of March 2024, the draft filed on Monday showed.

Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under 'CP PLUS' brand.

In addition, the company offers solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service directly and through our distribution network.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP DR