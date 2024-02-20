Aditya Kumar Halwasiya picks up 13% stake in Tourism Fin Corp India for Rs 247 crore

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, a retail individual investor, on Tuesday picked up a 13 per cent stake in Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 247 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Halwasiya purchased 1,18,02,094 shares, amounting to a 13.02 per cent stake in the Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCIL).

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 209.75 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 247.55 crore.

Meanwhile, TFCIL promoters Koppara Sajeeve Thomas and Pranasatree Holdings Pte, and public shareholders Varanium Capital Advisors and Varanium India Opportunity offloaded the shares of the company.

Varanium India Opportunity exited the firm by selling its entire 3.43 per cent stake in the firm.

On Tuesday, shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 4.98 per cent to close at Rs 220.20 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate block deal on the NSE, Eriska Investment Fund offloaded 23.50 lakh shares of Jindal Saw for Rs 122 crore through an open market transaction.

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Samco MF, Copthall Mauritius Investment and Societe Generale were the buyers of Jindal Saw shares.

Eriska Investment Fund sold 23.50 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 521 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 122.43 crore, as per the block deal data on the NSE.

Shares of Jindal Saw gained 2.27 per cent to settle at Rs 537.10 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG MR