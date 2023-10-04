Aditya Puri joins Deloitte as senior advisor

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Veteran banker and former managing director and CEO of HDFC Bank, Aditya Puri has joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte) as a senior advisor.

"Puri will leverage his unparalleled expertise and experience to help Deloitte drive transformation across industries," Deloitte said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He also has a personal vision to champion initiatives aimed at boosting affordable healthcare and financial inclusion across India," it said.

Puri was the founding CEO of HDFC Bank. He was appointed as CEO of the bank in 1994 and retired after 26 years of service, consistently being named as one of the top business leaders globally.

Commenting on his new role, Puri said, "At Deloitte, I see an opportunity to work with talented professionals having reach and expertise across industries. As businesses and industries transform and thrive, we must ensure that everyone in India and especially the underserved communities have access to affordable credit and healthcare solutions. Deloitte, the world's largest professional services firm, is known for its commitment to purpose and innovation and I am glad to join this force of change." Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, said Puri is a visionary leader and an asset to the business world.

"His industry insights and experience in creating a world-class institution will be invaluable in our mission to drive transformative change across industries. Personally, I am excited to see Puri continuing his passion to devise innovative solutions and strategies that will enhance financial and healthcare accessibility for all." "At Deloitte, we share Puri's optimism about India's growth prospects in the Amrit Kaal and believe the use of India Stack and other Digital Public Infrastructure will have the potential to transform businesses, public service, and the overall economy," he added.

Deloitte is already actively engaged with leading institutions in India, as an advisor and implementing solutions across various domains, including growth strategy, digital transformation, cyber security, artificial intelligence, internal controls, human capital, mergers and acquisitions, tax advisory, and restructuring. PTI ANZ SHW