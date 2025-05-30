Aditya Ultra Steel posts 21pc rise on FY25 profit; to set up 5MW solar plant

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd on Friday reported a 21 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 9.32 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 7.68 crore in the previous year.

The company which manufactures rolled steel products under the brand name Kamdhenu, reported net sales of Rs 585.31 crore for the period ended March, 2025 compared to Rs 587.80 crore for the period ended March 2024.

The company said that it has committed a significant investment of Rs 15.35 crore in a 5,000 KWP solar captive power plant aimed at powering its operations with clean energy.

The plant will be set up at Jasdan, Rajkot, to significantly meet the company’s energy needs while enhancing sustainability and reducing exposure to electricity price fluctuations, it added.

The company’s manufacturing facility is located in Wankaner, Gujarat and has a production capacity of 1,08,000 MT for TMT bars. PTI ABI MR