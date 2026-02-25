Adityanath reaches Japan, urges companies to invest in UP

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state has emerged as India's fastest-growing economy, tripling its gross state domestic product (GSDP) and per capita income over the past nine years, and called upon Japanese companies to invest in the state.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow in Tokyo, Adityanath said the "expanding expressway and airport infrastructure at an unprecedented pace" was transforming into a key growth engine of the country.

The CM highlighted vast opportunities in food processing, warehousing and logistics, urging Japanese companies to "participate in value addition from farm to market".

The chief minister also underscored Uttar Pradesh's abundant water resources, stating that 'sweet water' reserves could support agriculture as well as emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and pump storage projects.

With 56 per cent of its population in the working-age group, the state offers a large pool of skilled and affordable manpower across sectors, he said.

The chief minister also spoke about the cultural and spiritual links between India and Japan, recalling that Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Ram and home to key Buddhist sites such as Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Shravasti, and Kushinagar.

He said initiatives like the Ramayana and Buddhist circuits are being developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote spiritual tourism.

This is Adityanath's maiden visit to Japan and forms part of his two-nation tour, which officials said is focused on deepening strategic and economic ties and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global investment destination. The CM was in Singapore on Monday and Tuesday. PTI CDN TRB TRB