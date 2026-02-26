Adityanath signed Rs 1.5L cr worth deals on Singapore-Japan visit: UP Govt

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's four-day visit to Singapore and Japan has been "unprecedentedly successful" in terms of investment, technology and global partnerships, the state government said on Thursday.

Adityanath has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and also received investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the chief minister's visit marked a decisive step towards achieving the state's target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30, with business leaders describing Uttar Pradesh as a "dream destination" for investment.

During the Japan leg of the tour, MoUs were signed with major companies including Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co.

In business-to-government meetings, leading firms such as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Cars India Ltd, Konoike Transport Co Ltd, Mitsui & Co Ltd, Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd and MUFG Bank participated, it said.

The government said the key sectors of proposed investments include agricultural machinery, automobile OEM and components, auto R&D, semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed bio-gas, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), logistics and warehousing.

It said a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will be established in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, IIT BHU and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology.

In the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, a dedicated "Japan City" will be developed over 500 acres to provide a specialised industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies.

Dedicated auto clusters and R&D facilities for OEM (original equipment manufacturers) and component manufacturers will also be set up, the statement said, adding that the "Japan Desk at Invest UP" will be further strengthened under the direct monitoring of the Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister also visited the L0 Series Maglev train station and travelled on a high-speed train, exploring possibilities of cooperation in advanced transport technologies.

He inspected the industrial robotics and factory automation plant of FANUC Corporation, which expressed interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh and supporting technological upgradation in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector.

On tourism, both the sides agreed to promote cooperation by linking Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit and Ramayana Circuit to boost spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism, creating fresh opportunities in hospitality, infrastructure and services. Skill development initiatives aligned with requirements of the Japanese industry, including language and technical training, will also be undertaken.

During the Singapore visit, wide-ranging cooperation was discussed in sectors such as MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), cargo hubs, semiconductors, data centres, logistics, skilling and fintech.

Adityanath met top leadership in Singapore -- including its president, prime minister and deputy prime minister -- to enhance industrial, technological and infrastructure collaboration, according to the statement.

Discussions were held on developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar as an MRO and cargo hub.

The outcomes of the visit reflected growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh's transparent policies, improved law and order and robust infrastructure, the statement said, asserting that the agreements and proposals secured during the tour would significantly accelerate the state's journey towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. PTI KIS RUK RUK