Adityanath, Tata Sons chairman discuss AI City plan, investment avenues in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to review the progress of Tata Group's existing projects in the state, and discussed their expansion and new investment proposals.

According to an official statement, the meeting saw wide-ranging deliberations on long-term cooperation in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, electronics, defence manufacturing, energy, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), tourism, skill development and the digital economy.

During the interaction, Chandrasekaran proposed the development of an 'AI City' in the state capital Lucknow, aimed at positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for artificial intelligence, the statement said.

The project is expected to strengthen the startup ecosystem and generate thousands of employment opportunities based on future technologies.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of a Rs 48-crore Centre of Excellence being developed in Gorakhpur, which is expected to provide advanced technical training and opportunities, particularly for youth from the Purvanchal region.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur, Tata Group initiatives will train youth in emerging areas such as AI, cybersecurity, data science, 3D printing, drones and space technology, helping create an industry-ready workforce, the statement said.

Discussions were also held on setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the state and expanding Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) units in Lucknow, Noida and Varanasi. The proposal to increase the workforce at TCS' Lucknow and Noida centres from 16,000 to 30,000 was described as a significant boost to the state's digital talent pool.

In electronics manufacturing, the Tata Group expressed interest in expanding investments in mobile devices, electronic components and other high-tech products, citing Uttar Pradesh's rapid pace of development.

The meeting also touched upon a collaboration with Intel to further strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the state.

Expansion of investments in electric buses, EVs and new vehicle models was also discussed, it said.

On defence manufacturing, the Tata Group proposed increasing investments in drones, missiles and defence vehicles across various nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, including Jhansi. The group shared details of project expansion under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) and assured full support in line with the state's defence priorities.

Chief Minister Adityanath said the state government is committed to providing a stable policy framework, transparent systems and a business-friendly environment for investors.

He expressed confidence that the multi-dimensional partnership with the Tata Group would take the state's economy, employment generation and technological self-reliance to new heights.

The meeting was termed as a significant milestone towards the state's goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Chandrasekaran informed the chief minister that construction of 30 hotels under Tata Group's hospitality brands -- Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta -- is currently underway in the state, which will add around 1,900 luxury rooms.

Plans are also in place to build 30 more hotels by 2026, including a proposed state-of-the-art signature hotel in Noida, the chief minister said, according to the statement.

The two sides also reviewed the progress on the proposed 'Museum of Temple' project in Ayodhya, with emphasis on completing the first phase by January 2027. The museum will feature technology-driven displays aimed at attracting domestic and international tourists.

It was also agreed that the Tata Group would support the rejuvenation of eight major ponds in the Mathura-Vrindavan region, including Mansi Ganga Kund, Shyam Kund, Radha Kund and Krishna Kund, along with cleanliness and conservation works at major Ganga ghats in the state.

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors is expanding electric vehicle manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh and working on new EV models. He briefed the chief minister on key initiatives related to energy infrastructure and industrial development.

Tata Power, he said, operates a 1,900-megawatt thermal unit at the Bara plant in Prayagraj, significantly contributing to the state's power needs, while solar power projects are also being accelerated.

Tata Power Solar is playing a major role in the state's renewable energy push, with 50-megawatt solar projects operational in Prayagraj and Banda. In addition, solar rooftop projects are being implemented across all 75 districts, supporting the state's sustainable development goals and efforts to reduce carbon emissions. PTI ABN HVA