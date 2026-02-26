Adityanath visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured an advanced hydrogen energy plant in Yamanashi Prefecture, as per an official statement.

He closely observed the power-to-gas system operating there and obtained detailed information about its functioning from experts.

"Green hydrogen can become a crucial foundation of future energy. The Uttar Pradesh government is also taking concrete steps to promote green hydrogen, solar energy and other clean energy sources," the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister's visit is being regarded as an important step toward strengthening technical cooperation with Japan.