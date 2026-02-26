Adityanath, Yamanashi Prefecture Guv hold talks to boost ties

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held deliberations with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to further strengthen UP-Yamanashi cooperation.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "In Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, held meaningful deliberations with Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor, to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh-Yamanashi cooperation and advance our growing strategic partnership." An MoU was signed to deepen collaboration in industry, tourism and vocational education, with a strong focus on green hydrogen, clean energy innovation, and technology exchange, the post said.

"Uttar Pradesh is actively developing IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen to enhance energy self-reliance and advance Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a sustainable future," the post added.

"I welcome the Hon. Governor's proposal to lead a delegation of 200 CEOs to Uttar Pradesh in August, which will further accelerate industrial partnerships and investment momentum", the post said. PTI ABN TRB TRB