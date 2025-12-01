Administrative approval under consideration for Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project in J&K: Lal

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Administrative approval for the proposed 1856 MW Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is under consideration, Parliament was informed on Monday.

NHPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPD) signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2021 to set up the project on Chenab River in Ramban district of J&K.

"All required clearances, except Forest Clearance stage-II, have been accorded. Administrative approval of the project is under consideration," Minister of Power Manohar Lal said in a reply to Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question if the government has reviewed the status of major hydroelectric projects in J&K, including the Sawalkote project.

Lal further said that at present, 4 major hydroelectric projects with a total capacity of 3,014 MW are under construction in the UT through joint ventures between NHPC and JKSPDC.

"Regular review meetings are held in Ministry of Power and the Central Electricity Authority to monitor progress and resolve project-specific issue," he stated. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU