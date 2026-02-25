Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen pays courtesy visit to T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday emphasised his government's commitment to making the state a global manufacturing hub in a meeting with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

During the interaction with Shantanu Narayen, who called on him here, Reddy stressed the need for a roadmap to attract major firms to the state.

Narayen, a member of the state government's board on 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision', and the CM discussed the opportunities for investments in the state and the steps to be taken by the state government vis-a-vis global trends, an official release said.

Adobe CEO and the Chief Minister shared their views on global manufacturing, green energy, impact of AI on jobs, skilling and reskilling, it said.

The CM also enquired with Narayen about the impact of AI revolution on the economy and the effective use of AI in the coming days.

The Chief Minister sought more cooperation from Narayen to take Telangana forward on the path of development and to bolster the state economy, it added.