Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen promises to support govt vision on Hyderabad 4.0: CM Revanth

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the US to seek investments for the state, met Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen in California, and said that the tech honcho from Hyderabad had promised to support the government through various projects.

Narayen, an illustrious son of Hyderabad, has agreed to support the state government's vision for setting up an AI City, skill university and other projects, the CM said.

"Held a fruitful conversation with shri Shantanu Narayen, CEO, @Adobe Systems, at Palo Alto, California today. One of the most respected tech visionaries in Silicon Valley, proud to say that he is also one of Hyderabad’s most illustrious sons," Reddy said on social media platform X.

"As a key influencer in the Valley, Mr Narayen was highly receptive & proactively agreed to support our vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University and the AI City. #InvestInTelangana," he said in the post. PTI SJR SJR ANE