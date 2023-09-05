Adobe partners with Ministry of Education for digital skills curriculum; to reach 2 cr students by 2027

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Computer software company Adobe on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Union Education Ministry to provide schools with Adobe Express-based curriculum and training, with an aim to reach 2 crore students and 5 lakh educators across India by 2027.

The company said the partnership was announced at a signing ceremony by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the G-20 Leaders' Summit in India.

"In the time of digitisation, new ideas, new innovation and creativity, this partnership is going to create a new standard and benchmark for students," said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

K-12 schools across the country will get free access to Adobe Express Premium as part of the partnership.

The curriculum, training and certification will be rolled out based on Adobe Express tools with topics like creativity, generative AI, design, animation, video and other emerging technologies. Educators will receive Adobe Creative Educators certification upon completing the training.

"Digital literacy is a core tenet at Adobe and our partnership with India's Ministry of Education is another important step in our longstanding commitment to education and empowering India's students to make an impact in the world," said Mala Sharma, VP and GM, Global Education and Adobe Express, Adobe.

The American multinational technology company joined hands with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to empower 75,000 faculty in 10,000 higher education institutes with access to Express in 2022. PTI GRJ DRR