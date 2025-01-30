Adopting automated, intelligent machine-aided construction of NHs step in right direction: Gadkari

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The country's National Highways are its national assets and adoption of automated and intelligent machine-aided construction is a step in the right direction, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Automated and intelligent machine-aided construction offers various benefits during the construction of National Highway corridors.

These include automatic machine-guided construction, repository of digitised construction data that can be used for digital twin applications, real-time documentation, high adherence to design specifications, time efficient and reduces wastage, time-bound construction without compromising quality of construction.

"National Highways are our national assets... technology is a great enabler and adoption of automated and intelligent machine-aided construction is a step in the right direction," Gadkari said while addressing an event organised by NHAI.

NHAI is successfully implementing pilot project of AIMC on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, wherein automated and intelligent machines such as GPS-aided motor grader, intelligent compactor and stringless paver have been used.

"Based on evaluation of efficacy of AIMC demonstrated in this project, along with feedback from the project stakeholders and considering the international guidelines/ specifications, NHAI will undertake adoption of AIMC for the construction of a few more greenfield expressways/ access-controlled corridor projects," Gadkari added.

Speaking at the event, Transport Secretary V Umashankar said the roads and highways that are constructed today will serve our nation for many years to come.

"Therefore, time and quality of construction are the two critical parameters that we have been focusing on," he added. PTI BKS TRB