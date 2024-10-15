Adoption constraints remain but 99 pc Indian biz see GenAI as crucial for success: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) As many as 99 per cent of Indian business leaders view generative AI as crucial for future success, although adoption barriers such as accessibility and governance prevail, according to a recent Salesforce survey.

Conducted among over 300 C-suite executives across India, the survey highlights a strong consensus on the necessity of integrating AI technologies to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

The data said while 60 per cent of leaders from large organisations already have a well-defined generative AI strategy, 32 per cent are in the process of developing one.

Trust in AI capabilities is growing, with all respondents expressing confidence in delegating at least one task to AI without human oversight in the next three years.

However, business leaders identified several obstacles to full-scale adoption, including accessibility issues (38 per cent), concerns about the accuracy of AI outputs (34 per cent), and a lack of governance structures (30 per cent).

Leadership plays a pivotal role in navigating the risks associated with data security and privacy during generative AI adoption, Salesforce said.

In the Indian business landscape, the pressure on leaders to speedily and effectively integrate generative AI is more pronounced than ever, Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director, Sales, Salesforce India, said. PTI ANK TRB