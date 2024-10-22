Adoption of innovative tech key to increase coal production: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Coal minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday emphasised the need to adopt innovative technologies that increase coal production while minimising environmental impact.

In his address during the half-yearly review meeting on the coal sector, the minister emphasised the importance of production efficiency and environmental stewardship in the coal sector.

He expressed deep concern for the environment, urging all stakeholders to prioritise responsible mining practices, including the implementation of accredited compensatory afforestation initiatives and effective reclamation of de-coaled lands, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, the minister stressed that mine closures must be managed responsibly, ensuring that affected communities are supported and that rehabilitated areas are returned to productive use.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey highlighted the progress made by the coal sector over the past six months. He commended the efforts of all stakeholders in enhancing production capacity and stressed upon the need for continued focus on safety and environmental sustainability.

Coal secretary Vikram Dev Dutt reiterated the government's commitment to ensure that the coal sector can sustainably meet the energy demands of the nation while protecting the environment. PTI SID DRR