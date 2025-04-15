Advait Energy Transitions gets two power supply projects from PGVCL

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL) on Tuesday said it has bagged two power supply projects from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL).

The company has been confirmed as the L1 (lowest bidder) for two key power supply projects, which involve the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 KV (kilovolt) medium voltage covered conductor and its accessories for two vital regions within PGVCL's network, it said in a statement.

In Bhavnagar Circle, Advait Energy will develop a robust and reliable power supply network for the 11-KV feeder, with the project set to be completed within 12 months.

A similar project will be executed for the Amreli Circle, focusing on strengthening the 11-KV feeder and ensuring consistent power supply. This project will also be completed within 12 months.

AETL is a leading player in power transmission, telecommunication infrastructure, and energy transition solutions, including green hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, and carbon markets.